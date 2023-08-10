Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoly Trubin moved to the Portuguese top club

The press service of Lisbon's "Benfica" has officially announced on their website the transfer of goalkeeper Anatolii Trubin from Donetsk's "Shakhtar".

The Portuguese top club paid €10 million for the player. This amount could increase by another €1 million through bonuses. Additionally, "Shakhtar" may receive 40% of any future transfer of the goalkeeper. In the competition for the Ukrainian, "Benfica" outpaced "Inter". Trubin has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028. The release clause in the player's contract is set at €100 million.

21-year-old Trubin is a product of the "Shakhtar" youth academy. He has played a total of 94 matches for the Ukrainian club in all competitions, conceding 94 goals. He also kept a clean sheet in 39 matches. With the Donetsk club, he has won the Ukrainian championship three times in the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20, and 2022/23. He also won the Ukrainian Cup in the 2018/19 season and the Ukrainian Super Cup in 2021.

Trubin has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2021. He has played seven matches for the Ukrainian national team and conceded 12 goals.