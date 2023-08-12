Ukrainian Dovbik saved Girona from defeat in the match of the 1st round of La Liga

In the 1st round match of the Spanish La Liga, "Real Sociedad" played to a draw against "Girona" at their home ground. The match took place in San Sebastian at the Reale Arena stadium.

At the beginning of the match, the Japanese midfielder of the hosts, Takefusa Kubo, opened the scoring. In the middle of the second half, the Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk saved the guests from defeat by scoring a goal.

In the 2nd round of the Spanish La Liga, "Real Sociedad" will play at home against "Celta Vigo" on August 19. "Girona" will play at home against "Getafe" in the 2nd round, with the match scheduled for August 20.

"Real Sociedad" - "Girona" - 1:1 (1:0, 0:1)

Goals: 1:0 - 5 Kubo, 1:1 - 72 Dovbyk.

"Real Sociedad": Remiro, Traore (Sola, 74), Le Normand, Zubeldia, Munoz, Mendes, Zubimendi, Turrientes (Olasagasti, 80), Kubo (Cho, 74), Oyarzabal (Sadic, 74), Fernandez (Barrenechea, 59).

"Girona": Gazzaniga, Martinez (Espinoza, 90), Blind, David Lopez, Miguel Gutierrez, Jan Kouto (Torre, 64), Aleix Garcia, Herrera (Martin, 86), Savio (Fernandez, 64), Tsygankov, Stuani (Dovbyk, 64).

Yellow cards: Martinez (9), Stuani (45), Le Normand (45), Miguel Gutierrez (79), Olasagasti (85), David Lopez (90), Gazzaniga (90).