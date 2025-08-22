RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ukrainian club lets fans pick the lineup for an official match

A surprising move.
Football news Today, 11:50
Clubs engage with their fans in many ways, but what FC Karpaty Lviv has come up with appears to be a first in football history.

Details: Karpaty's press service has invited supporters to select the players for their Ukrainian Cup match against Kryvyi Rih's Penuel, a team from the second division. However, fans won't be choosing the entire starting eleven—just three players.

Ten players are up for the vote, and the three who receive the most support will be presented to head coach Vladyslav Lupashko, who will then pick one to join the starting lineup.

Reminder: The match between Karpaty and Penuel is set for Sunday, August 24, at 12:00 Central European Time. Karpaty currently sit 13th in the Ukrainian Premier League, while Penuel are the second-to-last team in Group B of the Second League, still searching for their first win.

