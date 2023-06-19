Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider

В the match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament, the Ukrainian national team defeated the Maltese national team with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Viktor Tsygankov from a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Ukraine - Malta 1-0 (0-0)

Goal: Tsygankov, 72 (penalty) - 1-0

Ukraine: Trubin, Konoplia, Kravtsov, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko (Mykolenko, 46), Yarmolenko (Sidorchuk, 81), Stepanenko, Malinovskyi (Buyalskyi, 63), Sudakov, Tsygankov, Vanat (Dovbyk, 63).

Malta: Bonello (Grech, 45), Borg, Borg, Muscat, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, Teuma (Grech, 87), Yanakam, Mbong (Degabriele, 87), Nwoko (Satariano, 46), Jones (Dimech, 62).

In the 52nd minute, Yarmolenko missed a penalty.