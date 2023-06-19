EN RU
Main News Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider

Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider

Football news Today, 14:04
Ukraine scores toughest victory over Euro 2024 qualifier outsider Photo: Instagram of the Ukrainian Football Association / Author unknown

В the match of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying tournament, the Ukrainian national team defeated the Maltese national team with a score of 1-0.

The only goal was scored by Viktor Tsygankov from a penalty in the 72nd minute.

Ukraine - Malta 1-0 (0-0)
Goal: Tsygankov, 72 (penalty) - 1-0

Ukraine: Trubin, Konoplia, Kravtsov, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko (Mykolenko, 46), Yarmolenko (Sidorchuk, 81), Stepanenko, Malinovskyi (Buyalskyi, 63), Sudakov, Tsygankov, Vanat (Dovbyk, 63).

Malta: Bonello (Grech, 45), Borg, Borg, Muscat, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, Teuma (Grech, 87), Yanakam, Mbong (Degabriele, 87), Nwoko (Satariano, 46), Jones (Dimech, 62).

In the 52nd minute, Yarmolenko missed a penalty.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Ukraine Malta Premier League Ukraine
Popular news
Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Today, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match Football news Today, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil Football news Today, 13:33 Ancelotti agrees to coach Brazil
Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine Football news Today, 04:00 Porto wants to buy the striker of the national team of Ukraine
Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations Football news Yesterday, 17:35 Spain defeated Croatia and became the winner of the League of Nations
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying Football news Today, 16:55 Bayern are interested in three strikers Football news Today, 16:49 France win tough Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Today, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier Football news Today, 16:42 Manchester City defender's move to Bayern could not happen Football news Today, 16:30 Roma extend contract with Italian midfielder Football news Today, 16:15 Courtois shocked the head coach of the Belgian national team Football news Today, 15:55 Newcastle and Barcelona may make a high-profile player swap Football news Today, 15:42 Ansu Fati spoke about the possible departure from Barcelona Football news Today, 15:30 Juventus want to sign the Brazilian top forward
Sport Predictions
Football 20 june 2023 Norway vs Cyprus predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Moldova vs Poland predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Liechtenstein vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Iceland vs Portugal predictions and betting tips on June 20, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Uruguay vs Cuba predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Bolivia vs Chile predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 20 june 2023 Costa Rica vs Ecuador predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023 Football 21 june 2023 Belgium vs Netherlands predictions and betting tips on June 21, 2023