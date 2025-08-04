Uganda vs Algeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 4, 2025

Uganda will take on Algeria in the opening round of the African Nations Championship. Our team brings you all the key details on where and when to watch the match.

Read also: African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results

Uganda vs Algeria: what you need to know about the match

Uganda is one of the host nations for this tournament and will kick off their campaign with high hopes. They’ll be aiming to secure a spot in the knockout stage—something they’ve never achieved before. That task won’t be easy, as Uganda finds itself in a challenging group alongside Algeria, South Africa, and Guinea.

Algeria qualified for the African Nations Championship by defeating Gambia over two legs with an aggregate score of 3–0. Once again, they arrive as one of the tournament favourites. In the previous edition, Algeria reached the final but fell short. Their tournament history also includes a fourth-place finish in 2011.

Uganda vs Algeria: when and where will the match take place?

The first-round match between Uganda and Algeria at the African Nations Championship is scheduled for Monday, August 4, with kickoff at 19:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

Uganda vs Algeria: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.