Uganda Coach Admits Nigeria Pose Major Threat Ahead of AFCON Clash

Paul Put hails Super Eagles’ European experience but vows Uganda will fight without fear

Uganda's national team coach, Paul Put, has issued a strong warning about the quality of the Nigerian Super Eagles as both teams prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Uganda's Cranes are in the tough Group C, drawn alongside three-time champions Nigeria, Tunisia, and Tanzania.

The final group game for Uganda will be against Nigeria, a crucial match likely to decide who advances to the knockout stage. History is not on Uganda's side, as they've only beaten Nigeria twice, with their last win coming over eighteen years ago. The Super Eagles are heavy favorites for the title, boasting a star-studded lineup with European stars like past and present African Footballer of the Year, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman.

Speaking to CAF's official website, the Belgian coach acknowledged the challenge, stating, “They are a perennial powerhouse. There are threats everywhere from their squad with top talent and European experience.”

Put also praised Uganda's other opponents, noting Tunisia's strong organization and technical skill, and Tanzania's energy. Despite the tough competition, Put stressed his team would play with belief. He concluded, "We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves.”