UFOA A U17 Tournament : Mali and Guinea are tied at half-time

No winner yet.

Mali and Guinea returned to the locker room with the score tied. After a very tense first half, the score was 1-1.

At the start of the match, Guinea dominated, appearing more organized than Mali. Guinea capitalized on this advantage in the 4th minute with a goal from their number 9. Mali enjoyed a strong period, creating several chances with good shots, but failing to convert.

Just before halftime, Guinea received a red card in the 44th minute following a serious foul by their number 8.

The Malian team managed to equalize. Thanks to a team effort, Mali's number 18 broke through and provided a pass to number 11, Mohamed Sogodogo, who scored the equalizer in the 45th.