UEFA unimpressed by radical changes to VAR system

Earlier reports indicated that IFAB intended to consider expanding the powers of video assistant referees and altering the goalkeeper's position during penalty kicks. However, this idea failed to gain approval from UEFA.

Details: According to The Times, the proposal to allow VAR to review corner kick decisions and second yellow cards, as well as to change the rule so that if a goalkeeper saves a penalty, the ball is considered "dead"—preventing any follow-up attempts—was not endorsed by European football's governing body.

UEFA views such changes as too radical and believes that even the mere submission of these innovations should be subject to thorough, all-encompassing discussions.

Reminder: No final decision has yet been made regarding the introduction of these new rules. The proposal is currently under discussion, and if it is adopted, it would only take effect in March 2026, coming into force with that year's World Cup.