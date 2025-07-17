RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news IFAB prepares rule changes. They concern VAR and penalties

More freedom for goalkeepers.
Football news Today, 05:14
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The FIFA Club World Cup has become a testing ground for new rules, including the introduction of the 8-second limit for goalkeepers holding the ball. But now, keepers might be granted even more privileges.

Details: According to The Times, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the body responsible for the Laws of the Game, is preparing further changes. Among the updates, it’s reported that video assistant referees (VAR) may soon be allowed to intervene in the awarding of corners and when a referee issues a second yellow card.

An even more radical idea is to declare the ball "dead" after a goalkeeper saves a penalty. This means rebounds would be prohibited—no team could score following a keeper’s save or if the ball hits the woodwork.

However, these changes won’t be implemented in the 2025-2026 season. At best, they’ll be approved in March 2026 and come into effect in June 2026, just in time for the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Reminder: IFAB consists of the four British football associations (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland)—each with one vote. FIFA holds four votes. To pass any changes, six out of eight votes are required.

