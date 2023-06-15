UEFA responded to the scandal with the Ukrainian flag at the Champions League final

At the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter (1-0) in Istanbul, the flag of Ukraine was taken away from a fan of the English club.

The scandalous incident prompted a reaction from UEFA.

"Local organizers and police are responsible for stadium security. The removal of the flag was an unfortunate personal initiative of the local Turkish police officer. However, after learning about it, the head of the Turkish police ensured that the flag was returned to the fan," the report said.

UEFA also noted that the organization does not forbid the display of Ukrainian flags at stadiums.