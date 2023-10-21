UEFA President believes that Italy should win Ukraine and qualify for Euro 2024

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has shared his opinion on the decisive match in Group C, where on November 20, Ukraine will nominally host Italy. According to him, Italy should win this match as it is crucial for "Squadra Azzurra" to advance to the group stage of the 2024 European Championship.

"Italy needs to qualify for Euro 2024. Otherwise, it would be a catastrophe. Italy is very important. I believe Italy will win the match against Ukraine".

Currently, England leads Group C and has already secured their place in Euro 2024. Ukraine is in second place in the standings, three points ahead of Italy, but Italy has one more game to play.

Before their match against Ukraine, Italy will play against North Macedonia on November 17. The hosts of that match are considered favorites, even though the previous encounter between the two teams ended in a draw (1-1). If Italy wins against North Macedonia, a draw with Ukraine would be enough for them to qualify. In case of a draw or defeat, Italy will need a victory.

Standings provided by Sofascore

North Macedonia and Malta, occupying the fourth and fifth positions in Group C, respectively, have lost all theoretical chances to advance to the group stage of the 2024 European Championship from the second spot in the group.