RU RU NG NG
Main News UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028

UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028

Football news Today, 10:05
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028 Photo: UEFA

An option is now being considered where England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland will play qualifiers for Euro 2028, despite being able to host The Times.

Soon, on October 10, the hosts of the UEFA EURO 2028 will be announced. It is reported that there is a high probability that they will be England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Their competitor is Turkey, but they decided to combine their bids with Italy and apply for the 2032 European Championship, so they may withdraw their candidacy for the 2028 tournament.

The host country has always been guaranteed a place in major international tournaments, including the World Cup. But with five host nations, UEFA has drawn up a new qualification plan - there will be two reserve places at Euro 2028 for England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland if any of them fail to qualify. These two slots will be filled by the best teams among those who do not qualify.

Euro 2028 will be held from June to July 2028.

Related teams and leagues
European Championship
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:21 The current Champions League season is the first in 20 years without Messi and Ronaldo Football news Today, 13:05 Milan - Newcastle United: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:21 Ibrahimovic said that he is ready to play for Milan Football news Today, 11:34 Kane could move to Manchester United next year Football news Today, 10:41 Chelsea hope to have two midfielders back for the next match Football news Today, 10:05 UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028 Football news Today, 09:34 Manager Olympique Marseille left his position Football news Today, 09:00 Courtois assessed his chances to play this season Football news Today, 08:30 Nagelsmann will lead the German national team: his salary is known Football news Today, 08:00 Emiliano Martinez named the main favorite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or
Sport Predictions
Football Today Southampton vs Ipswich prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Preston vs Birmingham prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Sheffield Wednesday vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Lazio vs Atletico Madrid prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football Today Barcelona vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on September 19, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Lille vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Real vs Union prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Galatasaray vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Sevilla vs Lens prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023 Football 20 sep 2023 Braga vs Napoli prediction and betting tips on September 20, 2023