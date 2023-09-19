UEFA may appoint a qualifying tournament for the hosts of EURO-2028

An option is now being considered where England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland will play qualifiers for Euro 2028, despite being able to host The Times.

Soon, on October 10, the hosts of the UEFA EURO 2028 will be announced. It is reported that there is a high probability that they will be England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland. Their competitor is Turkey, but they decided to combine their bids with Italy and apply for the 2032 European Championship, so they may withdraw their candidacy for the 2028 tournament.

The host country has always been guaranteed a place in major international tournaments, including the World Cup. But with five host nations, UEFA has drawn up a new qualification plan - there will be two reserve places at Euro 2028 for England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland if any of them fail to qualify. These two slots will be filled by the best teams among those who do not qualify.

Euro 2028 will be held from June to July 2028.