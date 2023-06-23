UEFA continues to sponsor Russia

Russia has said it receives money from UEFA despite the sanctions.

The General Secretary of the Russian Football Union, Maxim Mitrofanov, admitted this.

According to him, the RFU receives money from UEFA, which is intended for the development of programs.

"Programs are being renegotiated, and payments for the HatTrick program continue," he said.

At the beginning of last year, Russian soccer faced sanctions because of the bloody war in Ukraine.