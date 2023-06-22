UAF President Pavelko will remain behind bars
Football news Today, 10:00
Photo: Pavelko's twitter
On June 22 in the court of appeals of Lviv there was a hearing in the case of UAF president Andriy Pavelko.
Recently the official has been sent to the investigative isolator for 60 days by the decision of Shevchenko district court on June, 16.
Today there was to be a hearing on appeal, but it was as brief as possible.
Pavelko's lawyers submitted several petitions to the judges, after which the court decided to postpone the hearing until June 30 to study all the documents.
As a result, Pavelko will remain in pre-trial detention until at least 30 June.
