U20 World Cup : "The whole team helped me play well," Yassir Zabiri

Yassir Zabiri voted man of the match.

Yassir Zabiri was named man of the match in the victory against South Korea. After Morocco's 2-1 victory in the last 16 of the U20 World Cup final in Chile, Yassir Zabiri was the happiest man in the world. Receiving his award, the young player expressed his gratitude to the entire team.

“I thank my family and the Moroccan people who are always with us, who support us. I thank them for their prayers and their support, because they always motivate us to continue moving forward. Also, our entire team, the entire group, helped me a lot to play well, and Inshallah, we will continue to progress. I hope to do even more and accomplish even more,” the Marrakech native told FIFA+.

The Lionceaux's centre-forward scored the first goal with an acrobatic overhead kick that was deflected off a Korean defender into his own goal in the 8th minute. Zabiri has three goals since the start of the U20 World Cup, making him third in the goalscoring charts.