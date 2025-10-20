U20 World Cup : Morocco's crowning glory

Morocco is world champion.

The Moroccan U20 team achieved a great feat by becoming world champion in the cup final. Coach Mohamed Ouahbi's players won the coveted FIFA trophy with a 2-0 victory over Argentina.

After this resounding and historic victory, coach Mohamed Ouahbi expressed his gratitude to King Mohammed VI for his contribution to the development of the team's young players.

"I thank His Majesty King Mohammed VI for allowing us to live this dream. It is a great joy; we have been waiting for years to break this glass ceiling," said Ouahbi.

In response to coach Ouahbi, King Mohammed VI said that the Moroccan U20 team had brought great "joy" to its adoring fans.