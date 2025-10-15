U20 World Cup : Morocco-France, a decisive semifinal Morocco plays France in the semifinals

Morocco plays France in the semi-finals.

In the semifinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, a decisive match is on the cards.

Morocco faces France, a crucial encounter for the Moroccans, who are aiming for a spot in the final. Having notably defeated the Korea Republic in the round of 16 (2-1) and the United States in the quarterfinals (3-1), the Moroccans are the last African representatives remaining in the competition.

Facing their tough opponent, France came off a solid performance in the quarterfinals by defeating Norway (3-1). The match is scheduled for 8 PM GMT at the Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander in the Chilean city of Valparaíso.