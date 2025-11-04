U17 World Cup : Zambia Overturns Indonesia

Zambia seems well on its way to success in this world tournament.

It's an excellent start to the competition for the Zambian national football team. Zambia made a partially successful entry into this U17 World Cup, facing Indonesia in their first Group H match.

The young Chipolopolo pulled off a stunning upset with a comfortable 3-1 lead. Things started poorly for the Zambians, who were caught off guard in the 12th minute by Zahaby Gholy's opening goal for Indonesia. This early goal could have unsettled them, but the Chipolopolo quickly responded with authority and control.

Led by an inspired Abel Nyirongo, Zambia turned the tide in the space of seven minutes. The striker first equalized in the 35th minute, before scoring his second goal two minutes later (37th), giving his team the lead. Before the break, Lukonde Mwale added to the scoreline (42nd minute), capping off a spectacular first half.

Thanks to this result, Zambia seems well on its way to success in this Under-17 World Cup.