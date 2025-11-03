ES ES FR FR
U17 World Cup : Tunisia's Official Lineup Against Fiji

Essohana Lemou
Tunisia's starting lineup for the opening match of the U17 World Cup against Fiji has been announced.

This lineup clearly demonstrates Tunisia's ambitions in the tournament. With a formation that combines defensive strength with attacking dynamism, the Eagles of Carthage are ready to defend their colors.

  • Starting XI
  1. S. BOUASKER (GK)
  2. A. AKID
  3. A. JABBER
  4. L. GHODHBANE
  5. A. GRIRA
  6. E. DHAOUI (C)
  7. Z. HASNI
  8. W. SLAMA
  9. Y. BEN MAHMOUD
  10. F. TAYECHI
  11. A. TOUATI

