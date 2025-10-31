U17 World Cup: The Young Lions' Schedule
The group stage schedule has been released.
Football news Today, 11:29Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Already in Qatar, the Young Lions of Teranga held their first training session to prepare for the U17 World Cup.
- Here is the group stage schedule :
Senegal opens its tournament on Monday, November 3rd. This first major test will take place against Croatia at 1:00 PM GMT (Pitch 1, Aspire Zone).
The second match will be played a few days later, on Thursday, November 6th. The Young Lions will face Costa Rica, a match scheduled for 3:45 PM GMT (Pitch 9, Aspire Zone).
Finally, to conclude this group stage, Senegal will face the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, November 9th at 2:45 PM GMT (Pitch 2, Aspire Zone).