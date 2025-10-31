ES ES FR FR
Football news U17 World Cup: The Young Lions' Schedule

The group stage schedule has been released.
Football news Today, 11:29
Essohana Lemou Essohana Lemou Dailysports's expert
Already in Qatar, the Young Lions of Teranga held their first training session to prepare for the U17 World Cup.

Already in Qatar, the Young Lions of Teranga held their first training session to prepare for the U17 World Cup.

  • Here is the group stage schedule :

Senegal opens its tournament on Monday, November 3rd. This first major test will take place against Croatia at 1:00 PM GMT (Pitch 1, Aspire Zone).

The second match will be played a few days later, on Thursday, November 6th. The Young Lions will face Costa Rica, a match scheduled for 3:45 PM GMT (Pitch 9, Aspire Zone).

Finally, to conclude this group stage, Senegal will face the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, November 9th at 2:45 PM GMT (Pitch 2, Aspire Zone).

