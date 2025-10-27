U17 World Cup – The list of 21 players unveiled by coach Pape Ibrahima Faye

These 21 will fight for the trophy.

The list of 21 Lion Cubs who will take part in the U17 World Cup has been revealed. The list was unveiled this Monday by national coach Pape Ibrahima Faye, with the World Cup scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27, 2025.

A few days before the kickoff of this global competition, coach Pape Faye can count on these young players who will represent Senegal at this prestigious competition to be held in Qatar in November.

This list includes regulars like Étienne Mendy and Vincent Gomis. As a reminder, Senegal is in Group C with Croatia, Costa Rica, and the United Arab Emirates. On Monday, November 3, starting at 2:00 PM GMT, the Lion Cubs will face Croatia.