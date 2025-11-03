U17 World Cup Qatar 2025 : Senegal settles for a draw against Croatia

The Senegalese team was unconvincing.

The performance of the Senegalese U17 team in their first match at the U17 World Cup 2025, this Monday against Croatia, was unconvincing. Senegal was held to a 0-0 draw by Croatia.

The Senegalese team created several clear chances, notably through Étienne Mendy and Bakary Sonko, but failed to find the back of the net. On the other side, the Croatian defense was solid and well-organized. Vincent Gomis made several crucial saves to keep Senegal in the game.

In the second half, despite the introduction of substitutes like Mouhamed Dabo and Alwaly Camara to inject fresh energy into the Senegalese team, the Young Lions lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

Despite their lack of attacking efficiency, the Senegalese coach's charges displayed impressive team cohesion in their game management. For their second match on November 6th, Senegal will face Costa Rica at Aspire Zone Pitch 9, aiming for their first victory in this U17 World Cup.