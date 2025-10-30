U17 World Cup : First training session for the Young Lions in Doha

Senegal will begin their campaign on November 3 against Croatia.

The Young Lions of Senegal have already begun their preparations in Qatar for the U17 World Cup, which will take place from November 3 to 27, 2025. This Thursday evening in Doha, under the guidance of Pape Ibrahima Faye, the youngsters held their first training session.

With the entire squad present, this first session focused primarily on recovery and getting into rhythm after a long journey from Dakar.

Senegal will begin their campaign on November 3 against Croatia, before facing Costa Rica on November 6 and the United Arab Emirates on November 9.