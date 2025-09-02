Tyson Fury to star in feature-length Netflix documentary

He will show his career without filters

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury announced on his Instagram page that he will be the main focus of a new feature-length documentary for Netflix. This is another project in the ongoing collaboration between the British boxer and the streaming giant.

The film promises to tell the unfiltered story of the legendary fighter's life and career.

“NetflixUK announcing FURY, a definitive feature-length documentary that tells the raw, unfiltered story of one of the most compelling figures in sport and British culture,” the caption under the production announcement reads.

As a reminder, Fury made his professional boxing debut at the age of 20 in 2008. In 2015, he became the undisputed world champion after defeating Wladimir Klitschko, but outside the ring, he faced serious psychological challenges. He had to battle depression and struggled with substance abuse.

It's also worth noting that in 2023, Netflix released a nine-episode series, At Home with The Furys, about the Fury family, and filming for the show's second season is currently underway.