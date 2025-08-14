Tyson Fury narrowly escapes plane disaster with his family. A terrifying incident

Thank God, everything turned out fine.

Details: Yesterday morning, Tyson Fury and his family decided to take a short trip on a private jet—a journey that could have ended in tragedy for the Gypsy King.

On his Instagram page, Tyson Fury shared the story that left the boxing world deeply shaken.

During the flight with his wife and children on board, a malfunction was discovered in one of the plane’s wings—an issue that couldn’t be fixed in the air:

So, we’d flown 100 miles in the plane when the captain came over and told me he had to turn the plane around because there was a problem with one of the wings, and it couldn’t be fixed by the onboard computer. So right now, we’re turning back and heading to the airport we took off from. It’s terrifying, Fury wrote on his page.

Fortunately, disaster was averted: the plane landed safely back at the airport, mechanics began repairing the faulty parts, and the Gypsy King’s family escaped with nothing more than a scare.

