Training by the sea. Tyson Fury puts on a boxing masterclass

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury may have officially hung up his gloves over half a year ago, but the Gypsy King's boxing instincts remain razor-sharp—as he proved in his latest Instagram story.

The British fighter shared a short video, giving fans a glimpse of Fury working through boxing drills somewhere along a scenic seaside, showing that his commitment to the craft doesn't take a break, even on holiday.

It's worth noting that Tyson Fury is a former world champion under the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO banners (2015–2016), as well as The Ring magazine. In his last professional bout, Fury was defeated by Oleksandr Usyk (in December 2024), after which he announced his retirement from the sport.

Rumors have been swirling in the media that Usyk and Fury could face off again, potentially in the Ukrainian's final career fight. Fury himself had previously teased the possibility of a trilogy bout, though he later walked back those comments, insisting he has no plans to return to the ring.