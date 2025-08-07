RU RU ES ES FR FR
Return to training. Oleksandr Usyk gets back to work after a break

Return to training. Oleksandr Usyk gets back to work after a break

The Ukrainian is already back in the gym
Lifestyle Today, 09:33
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley before his fight with Dubois Photo: https://www.instagram.com/usykaa / Author unknown

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk has returned to the gym after a brief rest. The boxer shared an Instagram post revealing his training routine.

The Ukrainian posted a video in his Instagram story showing him skipping rope, as well as lifting a kettlebell overhead—first with one arm, then switching to the other.

Let us recall, Usyk took a short vacation following his victory in the bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois. The fight took place at Wembley in London on July 19, and Oleksandr celebrated a knockout win in the fifth round, becoming the undisputed champion for the third time.

Usyk's next opponent has yet to be determined, but it is known that this bout is expected to be the Ukrainian's last in his professional career. Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are reportedly among the potential contenders.

