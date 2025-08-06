Kateryna Usyk shares another adorable photo of her husband with their one-year-old daughter

The wife of boxer Oleksandr Usyk, Kateryna, has once again shown how her husband spends time with their youngest daughter. She posted the touching photo on her Instagram page.

The picture shows Kateryna, Oleksandr, and their daughter in an elevator. Usyk is holding the little girl in his arms while Kateryna captures the moment in the elevator mirror.

As a reminder, Oleksandr and Kateryna are raising four children together—two daughters and two sons. According to Usyk, his sons are interested in combat sports and boxing, so he believes he might become their coach in the future.

It's also worth noting that Usyk is planning to have one more fight, which will be the final bout of his career. His likely opponent is expected to be either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder.

Additionally, there is information that negotiations are underway for a potential MMA rules bout between Usyk and Jake Paul. Reports indicate that this fight could take place early next year.