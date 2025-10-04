Tyson Fury can't keep calm. The boxer once again says he's surprised by the result against Usyk

The Briton commented on his defeat

Tyson Fury admitted he did not expect to lose to Usyk.

Details: The former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) made a candid confession after his rematch with WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), which ended with the Ukrainian's victory. The British boxer posted footage from the ring on Instagram and expressed his surprise at the outcome of the bout.

"Never in my life did I think Usyk would get that win! That's why we love boxing: you never know what will happen. Even if you win by knockout, the judges might call it a draw," Fury wrote.

Fury also shared a video featuring British commentators discussing the judges' scorecards, where one expert remarked:

"Honestly, I'm very surprised. I didn't see the fight that way. I thought Fury did enough to win. But the judges saw it differently. It all depends on what you value in the ring: Fury's jab work or Usyk's aggression."

