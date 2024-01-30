RU RU NG NG KE KE
Two-time NBA champion has been arrested for illegal gun possession

Basketball news Today, 03:57
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo has been arrested by Indiana state police for unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana, as reported by ESPN.

It is known that the former basketball player was pulled over by the police for a traffic violation. During the inspection of documents, the patrol officer detected the scent of marijuana in the car, and upon further examination, discovered a firearm for which Rondo lacked the proper permit. Rondo is prohibited from carrying a firearm as there was an active restraining order against him.

The 37-year-old athlete was taken to the Jackson County jail, where he posted bail.

Rondo won the NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He played a total of 16 seasons in the NBA, with his last team in the 2021/22 season being the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout his career, Rondo has also played for Atlanta, New Orleans, Sacramento, Dallas, Chicago, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

