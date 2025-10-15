Two top clubs show interest in Mexican talent Gilberto Mora

A promising choice for the young player.

Gilberto Mora is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Mexican football, and several top clubs are already keeping a close eye on him.

Details: Journalist César Luis Merlo reports that Manchester United and Barcelona are both interested in the young Mexican’s signature. These two giants are currently the most keen on securing his transfer.

Earlier reports indicated that the 16-year-old Mora, who plays for Club Tijuana (Xolos de Tijuana), had also attracted attention from Real Madrid — a claim later confirmed by his agent, Rafaela Pimenta.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are preparing an official bid for Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović. The Red Devils aim to sign him in January to strengthen their defensive midfield options.

Reminder: Barcelona recently announced via social media platform X that 28-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who also represents the Netherlands national team, has officially extended his contract with the club.