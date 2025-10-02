Two Sunderland players among Premier League nominees for September’s Player of the Month
Six contenders for the award.
Football news Today, 06:54Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
With September wrapped up, the Premier League has unveiled its shortlist for the Player of the Month award.
Details: Six players are in contention for the honor, including two from Sunderland — Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs. Also nominated are Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, and Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi.
Recently, the Premier League set a thrilling new record. On September 27, eight goals were scored during stoppage time across matches — the highest single-day tally in league history.
Reminder: In the seventh round of the Premier League, Arsenal will host West Ham. Here’s all the key information on when and where to watch the match.