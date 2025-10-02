Two Sunderland players among Premier League nominees for September’s Player of the Month

Six contenders for the award.

With September wrapped up, the Premier League has unveiled its shortlist for the Player of the Month award.

Details: Six players are in contention for the honor, including two from Sunderland — Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs. Also nominated are Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Crystal Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh, and Arsenal’s Martín Zubimendi.

September’s top performers 💫



Recently, the Premier League set a thrilling new record. On September 27, eight goals were scored during stoppage time across matches — the highest single-day tally in league history.

