Two Italian players will miss the match against Ukraine

Football news
Photo: https://www.figc.it/it/nazionali/

Italy players Mancini and Politano have left the location of the national team, reported on the official website.

After suffering injuries in the match against North Macedonia, the players of Roma and Napoli will return to the location of the clubs. Italy's manager called up Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini.

Gianluca Mancini has sprained his right adductor muscle and Matteo Politano has strained his right triceps. Because of this, they left the national team to return to their clubs and receive appropriate treatment. Coach Luciano Spalletti decided to release the players after a medical examination.

Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini will join the national team. The Italian national team lost two more players before the match against Ukraine. Before that, the location of the national team Pellegrini and Chiesa.

Italy will play a match against the Ukrainian national team on Tuesday, September 12. A few days ago, the Italians played a game with North Macedonia. Spalletti's national team could not beat its opponent and drew 1:1.

