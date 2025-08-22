“Two employees brawling like in an English pub.” De Zerbi comments on the Rabiot and Rowe fight

Marseille is no stranger to internal conflicts, and the latest blow-up involved Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe coming to blows after a defeat to Rennes. Both players have been suspended from the squad, and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has weighed in on the incident.

Details: The Provençal coach stated that in such situations, there are only two options: suspension or dismissal. Therefore, placing the players on the transfer list will restore order at Marseille.