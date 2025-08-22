RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Two employees brawling like in an English pub.” De Zerbi comments on the Rabiot and Rowe fight

Considers suspension the right decision.
Marseille is no stranger to internal conflicts, and the latest blow-up involved Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe coming to blows after a defeat to Rennes. Both players have been suspended from the squad, and head coach Roberto De Zerbi has weighed in on the incident.

Details: The Provençal coach stated that in such situations, there are only two options: suspension or dismissal. Therefore, placing the players on the transfer list will restore order at Marseille.

Quote: “In the workplace, if two employees fight like in an English pub, and a colleague is left unconscious because he lost consciousness during the altercation, an employer in France has two options – either suspension or dismissal. A clear decision was made — to remove the players from the squad and wait to see how they recover.

In a football club, just like anywhere else, there must be hierarchy. The club comes first. In recent years, Marseille has found itself in the spotlight due to a lack of order and ethics within the team. That’s why we were forced to make this decision, which was initially fair and temporary. It was the right step for the club.”

