Marseille management makes its decision. Rabiot and Rowe put on transfer list

After a Ligue 1 match, two Marseille players got into a fight with each other. We’re talking about Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe. Now the club has decided on its next steps.

Details: Marseille has decided to put both players on the transfer market, as officially announced by the club. Additionally, head coach Roberto De Zerbi has informed Véronique, Rabiot’s mother, that he no longer intends to work with her son. The player has been shown the door and told to find a new club before the transfer window closes.

The reason isn’t just the altercation with Rowe, but also insults hurled in the dressing room and overall behavior that left some teammates stunned.

Initially, it was reported that the club had decided to temporarily exclude Rabiot and Rowe from Marseille’s first team. It was also expected that the suspension wouldn’t last long.

