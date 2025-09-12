Two Clubs Face Relegation Threat in Primera Nacional

The Primera Nacional could see its first relegations decided this weekend, according to Olé. Talleres de Remedios de Escalada and Defensores Unidos de Zárate, both stuck at the bottom of Group B, must win in Round 31 to keep their survival hopes alive.

Talleres sits last with just 17 points, a record of four wins, five draws and 21 losses, and the worst attack in the division with only 13 goals. Their only path is to defeat Colón, as even a draw would seal their fate. Defensores Unidos, with 19 points from three wins, ten draws and 17 defeats, must beat Estudiantes de Buenos Aires while also relying on Colón and Almirante Brown’s results.

The gap to safety is nearly insurmountable. Colón (28 points) and Almirante Brown (29) remain outside the drop zone, leaving Talleres and CADU in desperate need of points. Should both lose this weekend, relegation will become a mathematical certainty.

In Group A the battle is more contested. Alvarado (29) and Güemes (30) currently occupy the relegation spots, but Arsenal (31) and Ferro (32) are only just above. With such a tight race, survival in this group is expected to be decided in the closing rounds, keeping the pressure high until the final whistle of the season.