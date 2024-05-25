Tsitsipas and Badosa resumed their relationship, but they prefer to keep all the details secret

A few weeks ago, Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa announced that she had split from Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, videos of them together began to circulate online afterwards. Tsitsipas addressed the rumors in an interview with SDNA, stating:

"We are together."

He further elaborated:

"I will explain why some people create different stories about us. Not that it bothers me, but I think people shouldn't see it that way. Paula did nothing wrong, and neither did I. It was tough being apart, and I went through difficult times too. After two or three weeks, I realized that she is someone who supports me a lot, and when she tried to talk to me about meeting up, I felt how strong our love for each other is. I understood that my relationship with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I've had in the past. I feel that she is my person, and we understand each other. This adds great value to everything I do, and I want her to be with me as often as possible. So yes, we are reunited."

Following Tsitsipas's statement about their reconciliation, Badosa also decided to make a statement. She confirmed the Greek player's words but requested more privacy for them. During a press conference in Paris, she said:

"He [Tsitsipas] said everything, it is clear. Our relationship is going well now. He explained everything. I have nothing more to say. This is our private life. One of the things that I don't like, and that we don't like, is that all our relationship has been very public. We want it to be a bit more private. I understand that it won't be easy because we are public figures and people will ask, but we want to keep it to ourselves because it's difficult to balance it with our careers. Let's keep it simple. I think it also helps to be healthier."

It is worth noting that Tsitsipas and Badosa announced their renewed relationship just before Roland Garros, and their romance had first become public just before the same tournament last year.