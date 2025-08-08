True love. Usyk’s wife shares a touching new photo with him and their youngest daughter

Boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is making up for the time he spent away from his youngest daughter. His wife, Kateryna, shared a heartwarming new photo of her husband and their daughter in an Instagram story.

The picture shows the little girl lying among her toys, with Usyk beside her, gazing at his daughter with pure affection. The photo radiates tenderness and emotion, revealing just how sensitive the undefeated champion becomes when surrounded by his loved ones.

Let us recall that not long ago, Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight world champion for the third time in his career. The Ukrainian clinched this title in a bout against Daniel Dubois — the victory at Wembley on July 19 was secured by a knockout in the fifth round.

Usyk plans for his next fight to be the last of his professional career. His opponent remains unknown, but there is speculation that it could be American heavyweight Deontay Wilder.