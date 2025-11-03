ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool

Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool

The player will not feature in the starting lineup.
Football news Today, 08:40
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool Getty Images

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to clash in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, but the Spanish side will be without one of their key starters.

Details: According to The Athletic, full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is still not fully fit, and it remains uncertain whether he will start against his former team. Most likely, Fede Valverde will take his place at right-back. Trent continues his recovery process.

Earlier, it was reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been eagerly anticipating this fixture — he even marked it in red on his calendar. The Englishman is determined to face his former club and wants to approach the match in peak condition.

Reminder: Our team has prepared a special quiz ahead of the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid showdown. The rules are simple – name all the players who have represented both the Reds and Los Blancos. Can you get a perfect score?

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Related Team News
Franco Mastantuono Suffers Injury and Will Miss the Match Against Liverpool Football news Today, 08:14 Franco Mastantuono Suffers Injury and Will Miss the Match Against Liverpool
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 04:20 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Real Madrid: do you remember the footballers who played for these teams?
Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension Football news Today, 03:00 Vinícius and Real Madrid close in on contract extension
"If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool Football news Yesterday, 08:47 "If I score a goal, I won't celebrate" - Trent Alexander-Arnold comments ahead of Champions League clash against Liverpool
Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century Football news Yesterday, 07:20 Real, under Xabi Alonso, delivers their best start in almost a century
A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 06:09 A true striker! Mbappé reaches 44 La Liga goals faster than Ronaldo
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores