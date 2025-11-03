Trent Not Fully Recovered and Will Not Start Against Liverpool

The player will not feature in the starting lineup.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to clash in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League, but the Spanish side will be without one of their key starters.

Details: According to The Athletic, full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is still not fully fit, and it remains uncertain whether he will start against his former team. Most likely, Fede Valverde will take his place at right-back. Trent continues his recovery process.

Earlier, it was reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been eagerly anticipating this fixture — he even marked it in red on his calendar. The Englishman is determined to face his former club and wants to approach the match in peak condition.

