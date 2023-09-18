Trent Alexander-Arnold is close to extending his contract with Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is ready to extend his contract with Liverpool, reports 90min.

Liverpool are keen to pen a new long-term deal with their vice-captain. There is information that Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in the Englishman, but the footballer himself is not against continuing his career in the Premier League. Talks with Alexander-Arnold are progressing well, and Liverpool are confident a proposed new contract will be signed before Christmas.

The current contract runs until 2025 and was signed in 2021. According to reports, the footballer is being offered a salary of £250,000 per week, which would make him one of the highest paid players.

Arnold is a native of the club and has made over 200 appearances for Liverpool. During this time, he became the champion of England, the winner of the Champions League and the Club World Champion.

In addition to Trent, Liverpool wants to extend the contract with Tsimikas, who also has a contract until 2025. Tsimikas arrived from Olympiakos in 2020. He was mainly Andy Robertson's back-up on the left, but still made over 60 appearances for the club and is highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp.