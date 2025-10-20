Transfer Window : TP Mazembe Welcomes Abdoulaye Diédhiou

Abdoulaye Diédhiou has joined TP Mazembe.

Abdoulaye Diédhiou, the Jaraaf de Dakar player, has joined TP Mazembe. CHAN 2023 African champion Abdoulaye Diédhiou is leaving Jaraaf de Dakar to join TP Mazembe.

The Senegalese central defender has signed a two-year contract with the Congolese club, where he will now play under Lamine Ndiaye.

With his contract with Jaraaf expiring, Diédhiou will be making his debut in the Congolese league, a major new step in his career after shining in the Senegalese Ligue 1 and winning the national title this season.