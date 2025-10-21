Transfer Window : Ibrahima Cissé to Join KAA Gent

Ibrahima Cissé Leaves Club Olympique Thiessois.

Ibrahima Cissé is leaving Club Olympique Thiessois to join KAA Gent. The young center forward has signed a three-year contract with his new club.

The player's new club, KAA Gent, has signed young Senegalese striker Ibrahima Cissé from Club Olympique Thiessois. Only 18 years old, he has signed a contract with the Belgian club until 2028, where he will initially join Jong KAA Gent, the Buffalos' reserve team.

Ibrahima Cissé combines power, speed, and technical prowess. These qualities have attracted Gent's scouts, convinced by the young Thiess player's potential.

Ibrahima will continue his development with the Belgian club's reserve team, with the ambition of growing and gradually moving closer to the first team in the coming years.