Transfer Window : Hakim Ziyech Officially Joins Wydad AC

Wydad AC has confirmed the news.

Without a club since the end of his contract with Al-Duhail last summer, former Chelsea player Hakim Ziyech has officially joined Moroccan club Wydad AC Casablanca. At 32 years old, Ziyech is thus opening a new chapter in his career.

Better late than never, Hakim Ziyech finally has a club. Wydad confirmed the player's arrival on its X page. Ziyech nevertheless enjoyed a brilliant career, playing for FC Twente, Ajax, Chelsea, and Galatasaray before joining Qatar.

This new destination is not a step backward, but a possible opportunity for the 64-cap player to relaunch his international career, hoping to be called up for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, which his country is hosting, and for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.