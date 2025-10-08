Transfer : At 23, Mbaye Yaya Ly joins the Libyan championship

It's a new beginning.

Young Senegalese prodigy Mbaye Yaya Ly has joined the Libyan league. The Senegalese international midfielder has just signed with Union Military SC, a first division club in Libya. At just 23 years old, Mbaye Yaya Ly has officially left Senegalese Ligue 1 club AS Pikine.

Mbaye Yaya Ly has proven himself with AS Pikine. After an excellent season with the Senegalese club, Mbaye Yaya Ly will now continue his career in Libya. Confirmation of his transfer was made on the Libyan club's social media, although the length and terms of the contract were not disclosed.

This is a new beginning for the Senegalese international, who will certainly prove himself in this new adventure.