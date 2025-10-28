Tragedy... Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez fatally hits elderly man

No one should ever have to experience this.

The victim was in a wheelchair.

Details: According to La Republica, it was reported today that Inter Milan's backup goalkeeper Josep Martinez was involved in a road accident that claimed the life of an 81-year-old man.

Reports indicate the tragic incident occurred this morning near Inter's training base in Appiano. As Martinez was driving, an elderly man in a wheelchair suddenly entered the road in front of him. The goalkeeper had no time to react and could not avoid the devastating outcome.

It is known that Josep immediately stopped to provide first aid to the victim, but despite his efforts and the rapid arrival of paramedics just minutes later, nothing could be done except to pronounce the 81-year-old man dead at the scene.

At this moment, police are clarifying all the details surrounding the tragedy.

Josep Martinez śmiertelnie potrącił 81-latka na wózku inwalidzkim.

Do tragedii doszło dziś rano, nieopodal centrum treningowego Interu.



ℹ️ La Repubblica pic.twitter.com/je5PacdMDc — HIB HOB XD (@HibHobXD) October 28, 2025

See also: Tragedy in Brazil: goalkeeper dies after being struck in the chest by the ball during futsal match