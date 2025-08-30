Tragedy for a young fan after Kamil Majchrzak's US Open victory (VIDEO)

An unworthy act by an adult

After the US Open round of 64 match between Karen Khachanov and Kamil Majchrzak, an unpleasant incident occurred involving a young Polish fan.

Details: Following his hard-fought win over Karen Khachanov in the US Open round of 64 (3:2), Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, as is tradition, approached the stands to greet fans, sign autographs, and celebrate with his supporters.

For one young fan in the crowd, Kamil decided to make a special gesture: the player took off his cap and handed it to the child. However, a man standing nearby snatched the cap, stuffed it into his girlfriend's bag, and blatantly ignored the young fan's pleas to return the memento.

Recall, in a tense battle, Majchrzak overcame Khachanov, sealing the match in the fifth set tiebreak after being down two sets to love.

