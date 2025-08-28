Ostapenko responds to racism accusations from Townsend

The scandal is escalating.

The second-round US Open clash between Taylor Townsend and 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko ended with a convincing win for the American, 7-5, 6-1. But it wasn’t the tennis that stole the spotlight—it was what unfolded during the match that became the talk of the tournament.

Details: Townsend accused Ostapenko of racism, claiming that "I have no class, no education, and let’s see what happens when we leave the US." The Latvian tennis star fired back against the allegations on social media.

