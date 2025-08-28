Ostapenko responds to racism accusations from Townsend
The second-round US Open clash between Taylor Townsend and 25th seed Jelena Ostapenko ended with a convincing win for the American, 7-5, 6-1. But it wasn’t the tennis that stole the spotlight—it was what unfolded during the match that became the talk of the tournament.
Details: Townsend accused Ostapenko of racism, claiming that "I have no class, no education, and let’s see what happens when we leave the US." The Latvian tennis star fired back against the allegations on social media.
Quote: "I told my opponent that she was extremely disrespectful, because she had the ball at the net in a crucial moment and didn’t apologize. She replied that she didn’t need to apologize at all.
There are rules in tennis that most players follow, and this was the first time something like this happened to me at a tournament. Just because she’s playing in her home country doesn’t mean she can act however she wants," Ostapenko wrote on social media.