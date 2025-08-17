Tragedy at the stadium: Brighton fan dies after match against Fulham

A tragedy unfolded after the Brighton vs Fulham match on August 16, as a 72-year-old supporter passed away at the stadium. This was reported by the official website of the Seagulls.

During the second half, the man fell ill in the upper tier of the east stand. Medical services, club staff, and stewards responded immediately, but despite prolonged resuscitation efforts and the use of a defibrillator, they were unable to save him.

The stadium management considered halting the match, but since most players and spectators were unaware of the incident, it was decided not to interrupt the game so as not to distract from the rescue operation.