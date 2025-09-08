Touching moment! Lucas Ribeiro bids farewell to Mamelodi Sundowns

One of the team's brightest stars appears set to leave soon.

Warm and heartfelt words were shared with the fans and the entire club.

Details: Today, Lucas Ribeiro published a post on his official Instagram page, in which he said goodbye to the team's supporters after a long and eventful stint with the club:

"From the very first day I arrived, I gave my all, on and off the field, to earn my place and proudly defend Mamelodi Sundowns.

"These past two years have been incredible, full of emotions. I have learned so much from this beautiful culture—not only to become a better player, but also a better human being. To my wonderful Masandawana supporters, first of all, thank you for everything. I want you to know that your support and love meant so much to me, and I will never forget you. I will always carry [you] in my heart the memories of the emotions I lived, the goals, the assists, the trophies, and the magical nights with you that made me feel at home. I wish I could have said goodbye in a better way, but please know that my love for you is endless. I am grateful to all the coaches who were part of this beautiful story—I will always appreciate each of you. To my teammates, my second family, thank you for every battle, every title won, every smile, and every moment we shared together. You will always be my brothers, and I will miss you so much. Playing for Sundowns and living this beautiful culture has been such a great honor for me. I will truly miss it . thank you south africa Thank you, Mamelodi Sundowns, for everything. With much love Ribeiro" wrote the player on his page.

Lucas Ribeiro joined Sundowns in 2023 from Belgian side Waasland-Beveren. Over his time with the “Brazilians,” he made 88 appearances, scoring 37 goals and providing 23 assists, earning the deep love and respect of the club's supporters.

See also: Tanzania vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 9, 2025

Recently, media reports have been swirling about Ribeiro's potential move to Spanish club Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa, should his camp win the legal battle with Sundowns to terminate his contract.

Reminder: Will FIFA intervene? A major scandal is brewing around Lucas Ribeiro