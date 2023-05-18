"Tottenham" is set to part ways with an experienced Brazilian player in the summer

The press service of London-based "Tottenham" announced on their official website that Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The player's contract is set to expire this summer, and the management of the English club has decided not to offer him a new agreement. As a result, the midfielder will become a free agent and will be able to join another club on a free transfer. Clubs from England, Italy, and France have shown interest in the 30-year-old Brazilian.

Moura joined "Tottenham" in January 2018 from PSG for a transfer fee of 28.4 million euros. He has played a total of 219 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 27 assists.